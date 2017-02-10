Uncategorized
EXCLUSIVE: Mystikal Reveals He Didn’t Even Like His Hits “Here I Go” And “Danger” [VIDEO]

In this exclusive interview, Mystikal reveals that he didn’t even like his hits “Here I Go” or “Danger” at first!

Plus he talks being on the best tour of his career right now with The Southern Legends of Hip Hop Tour and shows love for New Orleans!

