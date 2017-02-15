93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Tyrell Holcomb

Job Title: DC Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner 7F01

Organization/Groups: Capital Area Food Bank

Why was Tyrell nominated:

Tyrell is one of the youngest Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners in Washington DC. He is an Advocacy Specialist & Spokesperson at Capital Area Food Bank. He is also a Minister and former two time Youth Mayor in the District of Columbia. He has represented the District at the National YMCA Youth and Government Conference and has served as a Youth Advocate for many years in the community.