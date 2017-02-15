93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Tyrell Holcomb

Job Title: DC Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner 7F01
Organization/Groups: Capital Area Food Bank
Why was Tyrell nominated:
Tyrell is one of the youngest Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners in Washington DC. He is an Advocacy Specialist & Spokesperson at Capital Area Food Bank. He is also a Minister and former two time Youth Mayor in the District of Columbia. He has represented the District at the National YMCA Youth and Government Conference and has served as a Youth Advocate for many years in the community.
93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017
12 photos Launch gallery
93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017
1. Jazz LewisSource:Jazz Lewis 1 of 12
2. Ashley "Epiphany" JonesSource:Ashley "Epiphany" Hodges 2 of 12
3. Thomas Anderson IIISource:Thomas Anderson III 3 of 12
4. Leslie HallSource:Leslie Hall 4 of 12
5. L. Wesley WestonSource:L. Wesley Weston 5 of 12
6. Kelsey Nicole NelsonSource:Kelsey Nicole Nelson 6 of 12
7. Ebony AndrewsSource:Ebony Andrews 7 of 12
8. Dana J LoatmanSource:Dana J Loatman 8 of 12
9. Yasmine ArringtonSource:Yasmine Arrington 9 of 12
10. Markus BatchelorSource:Markus Batchelor 10 of 12
11. Simone Gillon-Wright, M.SSource:Simone Gillon-Wright, M.S 11 of 12
12. Tyrell HolcombSource:Tyrell Holcomb 12 of 12
comments – Add Yours