Serena Williams Slays In 2017 ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’

2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She’s joined by the likes of Katie Upton,

Hannah Jeter, Chrissy Teigen and Christie Brinkley in this coveted annual issue.

#SISwim on sale now @si_swimsuit A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Feb 15, 2017 at 6:30am PST

Fresh off her historic Australian Open win,is winning big again with a sexy spread in the

Williams hopes that her looks, which range from rocking a blue high waisted one-piece to going topless, will inspire other women to love their bodies.

“I want people to come away with the fact that it’s okay to be comfortable in your body,” said the 35-year-old tennis legend of her pictures.

She added: “I’m not a size two. It’s okay to look strong and to be sexy and to be a woman and to be unbreakable — all of those things. I really want to have that influence for people out there that have my body type. I want them to be like, ‘I look good too.’ That’s what I’m hoping for.”

The 23 Grand Slam titles winner also admitted that prior to being in SI, she had never worn a thong before.

“I’ve never worn a thong bikini, so for that to be my first shot was like a shot of espresso for me because I had to wake up immediately,” she explained in a behind-the-scenes clip of her SI shoot.

“The thong is perfect, it really made me feel comfortable. I’m officially a thong girl now!”

#SISwim @si_swimsuit #body A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Feb 15, 2017 at 9:46am PST

Williams also really enjoyed the shower scene shoot.

“The shower scene was amazing, because I also wanted to do something like that,” she shared.

“I’ve always wanted to let go—let my hair wet, let my face wet and take a supernatural picture that was strong and beautiful at the same time, and I really feel like we were able to achieve that with that shot.”

You better werk Serena!

Peep the behind-the-scenes footage of her shoot in Turks and Caicos:

RELATED NEWS:

New Nike Ad With Serena Williams And LeBron James Addresses Racial Inequality

GOAT! Serena Williams Wins Australian Open; Beats Her Sister Venus

Ava DuVernay Is Pure #BlackGirlMagic On The Cover Of ‘Essence’

Also On 93.9 WKYS: