Pusha T Reveals How He Felt About Kanye West Meeting With Donald Trump

In an interview with WKYS The Fam in the Morning, the G.O.O.D. Music president says that even he tried to persuade ‘Ye not to meet with the new head of state. He added that he was one of the few who knew about Kanye’s plans beforehand.

Pusha shared, “This is not the first thing that me and Kanye disagree on. We disagree on a lot. I was like, ‘Man, ain’t nothing to go talk about. What you talkin about?’ His perspective, we’re definitely polar opposites, he’s like, like, ‘Man you gotta talk, we gotta talk. There’s some things that I wanna get across in regards to education and so on and so forth.’ He was like, ‘Yo, bro, he’s in there. We gotta, we gonna communicate.’ He was like, ‘We either gonna communicate or we aren’t gonna be heard.’ That was his stance on it. My stance was like, ‘Listen, I can’t deal.’”

The Virginia rapper also revealed that fans can expect his highly anticipated album King Push in the springtime, and that Kanye is definitely working on new music, confirming, “Ye’s working on a new album.”

Check out the full interview above.