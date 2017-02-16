Entertainment
Khloé Kardashian Makes It Sound Like She And Tristan Thompson Are Already Married

See what the star has to say about her boo.

2 hours ago

Khloe Kardashian has been out here living her best life with her NBA beau Tristan Thompson.

Now, the reality star is opening up about why she fell in love with the Cleveland Cavaliers champion. Khloe stopped by The Talk this week, where she gushed about how happy she is with Tristan, saying, “I’m in a really good place. I feel really happy and secure and I’m just in a really positive healthy relationship…”

She even dished on her love for Cleveland, telling the hosts, “I actually love Cleveland. Everyone is so nice there. I love the four seasons. I love that it snows. I spent Christmas there and it was, snow. I’m not used to that. I’m born and raised in California, so everyone thinks I’m crazy for loving the snow. I’m like, ‘It’s snowing! This is so fun!’ And he’s like, ‘No, you’re going to get over it in one year.’ But I love it.”

Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from me and mines, to you and yours.

As for why her relationship with the NBA star is so special, Khloe revealed, “It’s a normal routine life. I love to cook, so I get to cook dinner every day. It’s this home, family thing that I’ve been craving that I get to have in Cleveland.”

Nice to see Khloe finally happy. Check out what else the star shared in the video above.

