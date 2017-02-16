Whoopi Goldberg Speaks Up For Tiffany Trump After She’s Shunned At NYFW

Empty seats next to Tiffany Trump. pic.twitter.com/axvYJAFupl — Christina Binkley (@BinkleyOnStyle) February 14, 2017

Donald Trump‘s 23-year-old daughter Tiffany Trump was shunned at New York Fashion Week and not only does designer Philipp Plein have something to say about it, actress and TV host Whoopi Goldberg does too.

While speaking to TMZ, Plein made it clear he felt the young Trump didn’t deserved to be treated like an outcast. In case you missed it, two fashion editors got up and walked away from their seats when they realized they were sitting next to her, at which point photos of Trump sitting alone at the designer’s show began to circulate. Some of those who moved even tweeted about switching seats. See a photo above.

On The View side of things, Whoopi found it in her heart to take up for the style connoisseur, saying she plans to sit next to her during upcoming shows.

“You know what, Tiffany, I’m supposed to go to a couple more shows. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m coming to sit with you,” Whoopi said during Wednesday’s episode. “Because nobody’s talking politics. You’re looking at fashion! She doesn’t want to talk about her dad! She’s looking at the fashion!”

Trump seemed to appreciate the support. She tweeted:

Thank you @WhoopiGoldberg I'd love to sit with you too! 😊 — Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) February 15, 2017

