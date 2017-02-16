Extra Butter: Tracy Morgan & ‘Fist Fight’ Costar Jillian Bell Talk Black Twitter, Charlie Day Raps An Ice Cube Verse

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ice Cube and Charlie Day go head to head in Fist Fight, a hilarious comedy that pays homage to the cult classic 3 O’Clock High, which came out in 1987. This updated version pits teacher against teacher on the last day of school in a fight that breaks the internet.

I caught up with the cast of this fun flick and had an interview that was, somehow, even more fun. We inducted Jillian Bell into Black Twitter, got Charlie Day to rap a vintage Ice Cube verse and even got the 411 on the story behind the mariachi band in the film.

Check out this week’s Extra Butter: Fist Fight above.