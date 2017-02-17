‘Get Out’ EXCLUSIVE Clip: Chris Washington Is Racially Profiled By The Police

The Jordan Peele directed film Get Out promises to be a psychological thriller as well as socially-conscious.

What would you do if you were in an interracial relationship and were confronted by a policeman who unfairly demanded your Black mate’s ID? That’s what happens when Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya) and Rose Armitage (Allison Williams) are stopped while on their way to visit their family. Daniel plays it cool, but Catherine is bothered.

The scene hits close to home as Black men are commonly racially-profiled by police. How would you have handled it?

Get Out hits theaters February 24, 2017.

