Larry Wilmore Reads Alt-Right Editor And Cyberbully Milo Yiannopoulos: ‘Go F*ck Yourself’

Maher’s

Real Time.

Black-ish producer and co-creator . Theproducer and co-creator of HBO’s Insecure was one of the panelists during the online-only Overtime segment and he royally checked the fake news Briebart editor

is not the one—a hard lesson that Alt-Right racistrecently had to learn on Friday’s episode of

According to The Daily Beast, the two first starting fighting about transgender people and the oppressive bathroom bills. Yiannopoulos, who is known for being transphobic and offensive, defended misgendering a trans woman during a speech he gave at the University of Wisconsin.

“He had already left the university. And I make no apologies for protecting women and children from men who are confused about their sexual identity.”

The polarizing fake news writer continued: “I did it on purpose. I misgendered this person… I think women and girls should be protected from having men who are confused about their sexual identities from their bathrooms.”

While Maher, who seemed to have struck a bromance with the Briebart editor during the show, said that what Yiannopoulos said wasn’t unreasonable, Wilmore wasn’t having any of it.

“I just think it’s sad, because the same arguments that were used against gay people, treating them like aliens who wanted to fuck anything that moved and that’s why we should avoid them at all costs, are being used [against the trans community].” he said.

When Yiannopoulos tried to interrupt him, Wilmore wasn’t having that either.

“Well, let me finish my thought, please. No, It’s terrible. There’s a difference without a distinction, because it’s using the type of arguments. It’s like when people try to compare gay and Black. Yeah, they’re not the same thing. We shared invisibility. People didn’t see us in society, and gay people hid out from society, but there were a lot of the same issues that you have to deal with when you’re marginalized,” he stressed.

Wilmore added: “You can always find an extreme person that becomes the object of your attack to assign that to everybody,” he continued. “So if you say, well that person is ‘weird’ or they want to commit sexual assault, then people think all transgender people want to do is commit sexual assault.”

(FYI: According to actual data, trans people are more likely to be the victims of sexual assault and violence than they are being perpetrators.)

But what really set Wilmore off is when Yiannopoulos said that another panelist, former U.S. Navy officer and cryptology expert Malcolm Nance, didn’t have a high IQ and was “stupid.”

“First of all, hold on, Bill: You can go fuck yourself,” Wilmore snapped.

“If your argument is that these people are stupid, you didn’t hear a word this man [Nance] said earlier in the segment, because he can talk circles around your pathetic, douchey little ass from England, alright?”

Then he ripped into Yiannopoulos for his infamous racist and sexist Twitter attack against SNL’s Leslie Jones.

“And one last thing: Leslie Jones is not ‘barely literate.’ Go fuck yourself again for that one, OK?” said Wilmore in a matter-of-fact way. “She is a very thoughtful person, and very friendly.”

It’s about time someone snatched off Yiannopoulos’ edges for dear life. Thank you Larry!

RELATED NEWS:

White House Defends Larry Wilmore’s Use of the N-Word During Correspondents’ Dinner

‘Don’t Touch Me’: New York Times Columnist Charles Blow Isn’t Here For This Passive-Aggressive Trump Supporter

We Don’t All Lookalike: Donald Trump Asks Veteran Reporter If Members Of The Congressional Black Caucus Are “Friends” Of Hers

Also On 93.9 WKYS: