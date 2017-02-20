Boy Bye! Gilbert Arenas Warns ‘Old Thots’ Over 34 Not To Attend NBA All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star Weekend just wrapped up in New Orleans and NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas had a message for older women: Stay home.

On his Instagram page, he wrote : “Old THOTS, leave them young n***** alone.” He also went on to say, “Attention old b****** 34 and up…….don’t bring your asses to All-Star Weekend 2017. Let these young h*** enjoy life.”

From 1983 and down ( it's OVER for you OLD THOTS)leave them young niggas alone….yo bae is probably one of those out of shape ESPN commentators, bankrupt or just joined that new half court league @thebig3 which they season starts in JUNE 🤣🤣🤣 #StayWokeYoungGirls #allstarweekend2017 is y'all time A post shared by Gilbert Arenas (@no.chill.gil) on Feb 16, 2017 at 7:43am PST

He also went on to say that these older women had their chance back in the day of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, but now they should just stick to a “Tom Joyner cruise.” Oh, and he called the ladies “bitter.”

Sigh.

Arenas, the ex husband of Laura Govan, isn’t new to making incredibly sexist comments about women, especially Black women. Just last year, he was blasted for his comments about the WNBA.

He said on Instagram that female players are too masculine and should wear thongs to boost game attendance:

“NOW this is what america was hoping for when they announced the #WNBA back in 1996… not a bunch of chicks running around looking like, cast members from #orangeisthenewblack…dont get me wrong,they have few #cutiepies but theres a whole alotta #beanpies running around hahahahahaha if #skylardiggins came out like this, I dont care if she missed every layup..imma buy season tickets and I dont even know where the [expletive] #tulsa is hahahaha #2016newwnbaoutfitPLS and if u think this is sexist,9 times out of 10 u the ugly one and we didnt pay to come see u play anyway #donkeykong …smdh #thiswillbeawesome #soldouteverywhere”

