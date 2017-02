A lot going on this year for President’s day! Many people across the country did NOT take a day off to protest President Donald Trump, including the British Parliament who had a historic debate regarding the President’s trip. See Below!..

America gives Trump an earful at "Not My President's Day" rallies across the country https://t.co/9WsnHb0itt pic.twitter.com/06gGyQdixU — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 20, 2017

British Parliament vote to reject visit from Donald Trump.pic.twitter.com/Vy82bKiLT9 — og (@ogafii) February 20, 2017

The fact that the British Parliament just voted NOT to allow 45 visit them should be a wake up call. The world is watching. — Shiny Firefly (@ShinyDead) February 20, 2017

