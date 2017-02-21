2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Arrivals

New Chance the Rapper & Future Song on the way!

2 hours ago

DJ Gemini
Chance the rapper previews new joint with him & Future. FIRE!

<a href="https://globalgrind.com/tag/chance-the-rapper"><strong>Chance The Rapper</strong></a> was the real MVP of the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday. He took home the awards for best new artist, rap album and rap performance. For an independent artist to be nominated for the first time, for eight total awards, to beat out artists like Drake and Kanye West, it’s a pretty big deal for the culture. Congrats to the Grammy Award-winning Chance The Rapper.

Adult , Atlanta , Chance The Rapper , Chicago , future , New Music

