Karrueche Reportedly Files Restraining Order Against Chris Brown

1 hour ago

J.R. Bang
The never-ending saga that is Karrueche Tran and Chris Brown just got another chapter. TMZ reports that Karrueche filed an restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Brown after he “told a few people that he was going to kill her.” Karrueche also reportedly told the judge years ago Chris “punched me in my stomach twice,” and “pushed me down the stairs.”

The domestic violence restraining order requires Chris to stay 100 yards away from Karrueche, her mom and her brother. No word from Brown as of yet but you might want to watch is Instagram Account.

Source: TMZ

