This Behind-The-Scenes Tour Clip Of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Will Make You Smile…

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie won us over with hits like “Bag On Me,” “My Shit,” and his recent TBA cut “Timeless.” Still feeding the fans, the Highbridge rapper’s teamed up with TIDAL for the TBA Tour docu-series, which takes us behind the scenes and shows the world what it’s like for the up-and-coming Bronx artist.

In the clip above, Artist is seen with his entourage as they playfully tease him about not getting any “cudi.” Being the romantic he is, he reminds his friends that those “conversations don’t go on camera” before throwing a smile our way.

In its continued support of rising stars and connecting fans with the music we love, TIDAL is also doing an exclusive ticket giveaway with the 21-year-old. Learn more about the giveaway and see the first full episode of his docu-series here. Tomorrow’s show is slated for the Theater of the Living Arts in Philly. Stay tuned!