93.9 WKYS: Rashe Coleman

Job Title: Sr. Financial Analyst – Johns Hopkins

Organization/Groups: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Rashe was born in Reno, NV. After graduating from high school, she moved to Washington DC to attend Howard University where she earned her B.A. in Political Science in 2009. Afterwhich, she earned her MBA in 2014.

I am nominating Rashe because she has a true passion for people. Whether through working at her church or even at her job she has a heart for people. She has been instrumental in helping with the strategic plan of her church and will also help the chruch to start a non-profit for the community in the near future.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: