Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Boy With Ex Brittany Bell

Third time’s a charm for Nick Cannon.
The host and businessman welcomed his third child, son Golden ‘Sagon’ Cannon, to the world on Wednesday and shared the touching first photo for the world to see. He posted a black and white photo of himself holding baby Golden with the caption, “Welcome to Earth Son! Golden ‘Sagon’ Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened.”
Nick and his baby’s mother Brittany Bell are not a couple, but they’ve vowed to co-parent. He was even spotted looking happy as ever at her baby shower last week. The baby news is a breath of fresh air for Cannon who’s been in the press over work drama with NBC.
Little Golden’s birth came just hours after Nick threatened to sue the National Enquirer for claiming he suffered a “nervous breakdown.”
MORE LIES!!! So the @enquirer wants to play around with my children. Only Evil operates in this manner. What is the purpose? Except to exemplify pure immoral wickedness. If you report these lies expect a slander and defamation lawsuit. Look everyone, see how the media is trying to break a King? It's all good though, I'm a warrior! I was built for this! Me and my family, my mindset, and my spirit are all stronger than ever. I felt like releasing this so called "journalist" info to the public so you all can get at them, but instead I release nothing but positive energy into the Universe. No weapon formed against me shall prosper! I receive help through prayer and patience! #Blessed #Awakened
At least Nick is happy and Roc & Roe have another sibling to spend their money with!