Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Boy With Ex Brittany Bell

See the first photo.

8 hours ago

Staff
Leave a comment

Premiere Of Amazon Studios' 'Gleason' - Arrivals

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty


Third time’s a charm for Nick Cannon.

The host and businessman welcomed his third child, son Golden ‘Sagon’ Cannon, to the world on Wednesday and shared the touching first photo for the world to see. He posted a black and white photo of himself holding baby Golden with the caption, “Welcome to Earth Son! Golden ‘Sagon’ Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened.”

Nick and his baby’s mother Brittany Bell are not a couple, but they’ve vowed to co-parent. He was even spotted looking happy as ever at her baby shower last week. The baby news is a breath of fresh air for Cannon who’s been in the press over work drama with NBC.

Little Golden’s birth came just hours after Nick threatened to sue the National Enquirer for claiming he suffered a “nervous breakdown.”

At least Nick is happy and Roc & Roe have another sibling to spend their money with!

15 Pics Of The Ladies Loving Nick Cannon (PHOTOS)

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Pics Of The Ladies Loving Nick Cannon (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 15 Pics Of The Ladies Loving Nick Cannon (PHOTOS)

15 Pics Of The Ladies Loving Nick Cannon (PHOTOS)

Baby , brittany bell , Golden , Mariah Carey , Nick Cannon , son

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos