Angie's Newness
[Exclusive] Fat Joe Talks Goes “All The Way Up” With Angie Ange

8 hours ago

Angie Ange
There is no doubt that 2016 was a very big year for Fat Joe. His single with Remy Ma, “All The Way Up” reached multi-platinum status along with racking up a couple awards. However, the duo couldn’t close in on the biggest award of them all, the Grammys.

Joe talks about missing out on the Grammys and the success of “All The Way Up.” We also learn the meaning of the title of Remy and Joe’s album “Plata O Plomo” which you can stream or purchase now and some insight on Remy’s upcoming solo album!

Fat Joe , Remy Ma

