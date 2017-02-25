Cops Charge Two More Men With V-Day Shooting Of Two-Year-Old Chicago Boy

Chicago police arrested two more men Friday for the gruesome Valentine’s Day killing of a 2-year-old boy in a retaliation shooting, reports USA Today.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said that Doniel Harris, 19, and Jeremy Ellis, 19, were charged with first degree murder for the deaths of Lavontay White, 2, and his uncle, Lazaric Collins, 26.

The uncle, a known gang member, was ambushed as he was riding in a car on the city’s West Side with the toddler and his 20-year-old girlfriend. The woman, who was shot in the stomach but survived, unwittingly broadcast part of the attack on Facebook Live. Prosecutors say the suspects targeted Collins because they believed that he was involved in the murder of someone with whom they had close ties…Prosecutors also charged both men with one count of attempted first degree murder for shooting the woman.

Last week, days after the attack, police arrested Devon Swan, 26, who is also charged with two counts of first degree murder and attempted murder for his part in the triple shooting. Prosecutors said that Swan told detectives in a videotaped admission that three other people were with him at the time of the shooting and two opened fire on Collins…The arrests come as Chicago is beset by the deadliest surge in violence seen in nearly two decades. After recording more than 760 murders last year, Chicago has already tallied more than 90 murders and 350 shootings so far this year.

White was one of three children shot and killed within a terrifying four-day period in Chicago earlier this month, reports the Chicago Tribune.

NewsOne first reported about the toddler’s fatal shooting on Feb. 15.

