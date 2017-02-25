The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

The 59th GRAMMY Awards – Roaming Show

Beyonce Drops Out Of The 2017 Coachella Festival

Who Could Possibly Replace Beyoncé at Coachella?

Recently, the news finally arrived that Beyoncé will not perform at this year’s Coachella Festival in California. Since the huge announcement of the singer/songwriter’s double pregnancy, doctors have recommended that she stay at home. (However, it is rumored that she will perform at the 2018 festival.) But who could possibly replace Beyoncé? Ticketholders are definitely mad! But How mad could you really be while we’re so happy for the Carters. Updates are on the way!

