Remy Ma Bodies Nicki Minaj In New Diss Song Called “shETHER”

It’s a battle of the female EMCEE – Remy Ma vs. Nicki Minaj.
Remy Ma has come to play on her latest diss track called shETHER. This track is dedicated to superstar, Nicki Minaj, who has thrown slight shade at Remy Ma before. More recently in a song with Gucci Mane called Make Love, Nicki decided to send some shots in Remy’s way. It didn’t take long for Remy to hop on a beat.
Listen to it below. We’ll let you know if Nicki Minaj decided to respond.
Stay up-to-date by following us on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit.
25 Pictures Of Remy Ma (PHOTOS)
25 photos Launch gallery
25 Pictures Of Remy Ma (PHOTOS)
1. Remy Ma & Her Husband Papoose.Source:Instagram 1 of 25
2. Just Kickin’ It.Source:Instagram 2 of 25
3. Ayyyyeee.Source:GettyImages 3 of 25
4. Ready For War.Source:Instagram 4 of 25
5. Always Reppin’.Source:Instagram 5 of 25
6. At Kimora Lee Simmons’ KLS Fashion Show.Source:SplashNews 6 of 25
7. Lolli…Lolli…Lollipop.Source:SplashNews 7 of 25
8. Remy & Joey.Source:SplashNews 8 of 25
9. Terror Squad.Source:GettyImages 9 of 25
10. Pretty In Pink.Source:GettyImages 10 of 25
11. Remy At The BET Awards.Source:GettyImages 11 of 25
12. Remy Martin At A Remy Martin Cognac Event.Source:GettyImages 12 of 25
13. At The VIBE Awards in 2005.Source:GettyImages 13 of 25
14. Blonde Bombshell.Source:GettyImages 14 of 25
15. Chattin’ With Nick Cannon.Source:GettyImages 15 of 25
16. BX.Source:GettyImages 16 of 25
17. On The Summer Jam Stage.Source:GettyImages 17 of 25
18. Before Twerkin’ Was Trendy.Source:GettyImages 18 of 25
19. Animal Print.Source:GettyImages 19 of 25
20. Sweater Dress Seductress.Source:GettyImages 20 of 25
21. Remy & Meth.Source:GettyImages 21 of 25
22. ’80s Baby.Source:GettyImages 22 of 25
23. Going Hard In The Paint.Source:GettyImages 23 of 25
24. Red Carpet Ready.Source:GettyImages 24 of 25
25. All Smiles.Source:GettyImages 25 of 25
comments – Add Yours