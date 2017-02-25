Remy Ma Bodies Nicki Minaj In New Diss Song Called “shETHER”

Remy Ma Bodies Nicki Minaj In New Diss Song Called “shETHER”

It’s a battle of the female EMCEE – Remy Ma vs. Nicki Minaj.

Remy Ma has come to play on her latest diss track called shETHER. This track is dedicated to superstar, Nicki Minaj, who has thrown slight shade at Remy Ma before. More recently in a song with Gucci Mane called Make Love, Nicki decided to send some shots in Remy’s way. It didn’t take long for Remy to hop on a beat.

Listen to it below. We’ll let you know if Nicki Minaj decided to respond.

