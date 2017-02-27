HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Hard Work In The Gym With This Daring Dress

Gabrielle Union partied it up post Oscars in a daring number at the Vanity Fair party.

Showing off all her hard work in the gym, she donned aSpring/Summer 2017 couture gown.

The color block featured a vibrant blue playing off of the black. The one shoulder maxi gown has a daringly high split and monokini-esq cutouts. She paired the look with strappy black shoes.

I’m living for this short hair on Gabby and her bronzed, dewy makeup is definitely a good look. This no makeup, makeup look is going to be trending for awhile!

Nevertheless, beauties, we are talking about her fashion. Are you feeling her one shoulder gown? Is it HAUTE or NAUGHT. Take our poll below!

