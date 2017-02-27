Kim Kardashian Speaks Out On Rumors Of Another Sex Tape

Most of us remember a big part of Kim Kardashian West’s initial stardom was due to her sex tape with R&B singer, Ray J. According to new footage has been leaked online of a woman, who appears to be Kim, wearing a skimpy bra and showing off her cleavage to a man seemingly holding the camera.

However, Kardashian West’s representatives have assured the public that, “It’s not new — it’s the same old sex tape,” referring to the one Kardashian West did with Ray J back in 2007.

Kardashian West, who’s been married to rapper Kanye West since May 2014, has regretted the sex tape in interviews over the years. She told Love magazine, “If I do have one regret in life, that’s it.” She also told talk show host Oprah Winfrey, “I felt like I really had to work 10 times harder to get people to see the real me.”

Kardashian West continues to have her hands in many ventures, including modeling, business endeavors, and an appearance in the upcoming Ocean’s 8 movie.

