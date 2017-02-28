93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Xavier Epps

Job Title: CEO & Finance Expert

Organizations/Groups: XNE Financial Advising, LLC

He’s a DC native & resides in MD who is ambitious and charitable. He provided monetary, time and free financial services to non-profits. After 5 years in the business, he linked up with the largest educational servicer in the country; reached more than 420 clients; processed taxable incomes of $25.3 million; managed $3.6 million of revenue and income annually. From well-known DC business clients and respected judges and families of all of various incomes, Mr. Epps has worked with so many and I feel he should be nominated.

