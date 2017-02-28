Here’s Why Cardi B Is Officially Saying Goodbye To Reality Television

After a couple of seasons of Love & Hip Hop, the aspiring rapper has officially signed her own multi-million dollar deal with Atlantic Records. According to theJasmineBRAND.com, she has no interest in returning to the reality show and plans to make music a priority moving forward.

A source told the site that Atlantic believes in her talent, adding that Cardi “wants to focus on music and be taken serious. It’s hard for her to do that with all the drama she’s involved in on the show.”

She went from the strip club to making millions living her dream. What a hustler! See more from Cardi in the gallery below.