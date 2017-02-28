Here’s Why Cardi B Is Officially Saying Goodbye To Reality Television

Cardi B is movin’ on up…
After a couple of seasons of Love & Hip Hop, the aspiring rapper has officially signed her own multi-million dollar deal with Atlantic Records. According to theJasmineBRAND.com, she has no interest in returning to the reality show and plans to make music a priority moving forward.
A source told the site that Atlantic believes in her talent, adding that Cardi “wants to focus on music and be taken serious. It’s hard for her to do that with all the drama she’s involved in on the show.”
She went from the strip club to making millions living her dream. What a hustler! See more from Cardi in the gallery below.
10 Photos That Prove Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo' Up
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Started from the bottom. Cute!Source:Instagram 1 of 10
2. Before talking her way into our hearts, Cardi was just a regular, degular Bronx girl.Source:Instagram 2 of 10
3. If you didn't know, now you know.Source:Instagram 3 of 10
4. CB never leaves her roots behind.Source:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Love on the brain before her man started to despise her fame.Source:Instagram 5 of 10
6. Family before fame.Source:Instagram 6 of 10
7. "Just a bum bi**h from Highbridge."- Cardi BSource:Instagram 7 of 10
8. From the streets of Highbridge to sipping 'Kocktails with Khloe.'Source:Instagram 8 of 10
9. You know you've made it when Rolling Stone is checking for you.Source:Instagram 9 of 10
10. 2016 was the year of Cardi B!Source:Instagram 10 of 10
