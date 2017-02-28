New Music
Here’s Why Cardi B Is Officially Saying Goodbye To Reality Television

You've got to love her...

4 hours ago

Staff
Rapper Cardi B Visits Music Choice

Cardi B is movin’ on up…

After a couple of seasons of Love & Hip Hop, the aspiring rapper has officially signed her own multi-million dollar deal with Atlantic Records. According to theJasmineBRAND.com, she has no interest in returning to the reality show and plans to make music a priority moving forward.

A source told the site that Atlantic believes in her talent, adding that Cardi “wants to focus on music and be taken serious. It’s hard for her to do that with all the drama she’s involved in on the show.”

She went from the strip club to making millions living her dream. What a hustler! See more from Cardi in the gallery below.

<a href="http://globalgrind.com/tag/cardi+b"><strong>Cardi B</strong></a> recently announced that <a href="http://globalgrind.com/4212021/guess-who-just-quit-love-hip-hop-new-york/">she would not be returning to <em>Love & Hip Hop: New York</em></a> after the current season. The larger than life star's departure is bittersweet for fans who've seen her go from a 'regular degular smegular' girl from the Bronx, to one of 2016's most sought-after personalities. In honor of the star moving on to bigger and better things, check out these photos of Cardi B's glo' up from BX beauty to reality royalty.      

