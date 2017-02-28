Jay Z Is Bringing An Acclaimed Musical To The Big Screen

Jay Z continues to stay busy. Fresh off his Songwriters Hall Of Fame honor, Jay Z celebrates another achievement, becoming one of the producers for the film adaptation of In the Heights.

In the Heights was Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first musical before he became a household name for Hamilton. The musical premiered on Broadway in 2008 and won four Tonys, including Best Musical. It follows the emotional stories of various Latin residents in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York.

Jay Z will be one of six producers. The announcement was made at a pre-Oscar party this past Sunday by Weinstein Company studio executive Harvey Weinstein.

This news continues Jay Z’s producing credits, with his documentary about Kalief Browder scheduled to premiere on SPIKE on Wednesday, March 1st. TIME: The Kalief Browder Story tells the story of the 16-year-old who spent three years on Rikers Island without being convicted of a crime.

More congratulations to Jay Z as he takes on these interesting and much needed subject matters.

