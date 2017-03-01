Coachella Found A Replacement For Beyoncé And Twitter Had Thoughts

Bella Ramalho

The last week for Coachella ticket holders has been filled with hand-wringing afterannounced that she would have to cancel her headlining performances due to her pregnancy. According to Billboard , we now have a replacement for Queen Bey — none other than

While Gaga’s performance may not be quite the “world stop” event as a pregnant Bey’s, there are still plenty of reasons to be excited. Users on Twitter are already sharing their thoughts on the news.

I'm glad I'm not using my Coachella tickets anymore because they really chose Gaga to fill in for Beyoncé instead of Rihanna. No thanks.. pic.twitter.com/nHGgMfA0nd — Beyoncé ✨ (@BeyonceOg) February 28, 2017

With Bey’s and Gaga’s mutual respect, collaborating history, and friendship, we’re sure Gaga got the Queen Bey stamp of approval.

SOURCE: Billboard

Also On 93.9 WKYS: