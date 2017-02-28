Here’s How Denzel Washington Saved The Day For ‘Moonlight’ Director Barry Jenkins

Denzel Washington might not have won an Oscar Sunday night, but he did get to leave with his integrity.

On the first night back at work hosting his late night show on Monday, Jimmy Kimmel revealed how Denzel came to the rescue in the final moments of the Oscars ceremony after a flustered Faye Dunaway wrongfully announced the winner for Best Picture.

Just after the mistake was corrected, Warren Beatty explained to the audience the reason for the mistake was due to the pair being given the wrong envelope backstage and Kimmel interjected to lighten the mood. Washington, who was in the crowd sitting directly in front of the whole fiasco, suddenly screamed at them from his seat in the audience, “Barry,” which made Kimmel realize that while he was talking, the Moonlight team and their director Barry Jenkins had been gathering behind him and waiting to speak.

The host explained, “So Moonlight was the best picture, and now we have the producers of two movies on stage – and who the hell even knows who is who from which movie and I’m just standing there like an idiot feeling bad for these guys. I see Denzel Washington in the front row trying to get my attention. He’s gesturing and he’s pointing, I don’t know what he’s pointing, but he yells, ‘Barry.’ Then everyone just stood there kind of shell shocked and I ended the show.”

Count on Uncle Denzel to always come through! Check out Jimmy Kimmel’s entire explanation above.