Here’s How Denzel Washington Saved The Day For ‘Moonlight’ Director Barry Jenkins

Jimmy Kimmel spills the tea.

13 hours ago

Staff
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Denzel Washington might not have won an Oscar Sunday night, but he did get to leave with his integrity.

On the first night back at work hosting his late night show on Monday, Jimmy Kimmel revealed how Denzel came to the rescue in the final moments of the Oscars ceremony after a flustered Faye Dunaway wrongfully announced the winner for Best Picture.

Just after the mistake was corrected, Warren Beatty explained to the audience the reason for the mistake was due to the pair being given the wrong envelope backstage and Kimmel interjected to lighten the mood. Washington, who was in the crowd sitting directly in front of the whole fiasco, suddenly screamed at them from his seat in the audience, “Barry,” which made Kimmel realize that while he was talking, the Moonlight team and their director Barry Jenkins had been gathering behind him and waiting to speak.

The host explained, “So Moonlight was the best picture, and now we have the producers of two movies on stage – and who the hell even knows who is who from which movie and I’m just standing there like an idiot feeling bad for these guys. I see Denzel Washington in the front row trying to get my attention. He’s gesturing and he’s pointing, I don’t know what he’s pointing, but he yells, ‘Barry.’ Then everyone just stood there kind of shell shocked and I ended the show.”


Count on Uncle Denzel to always come through! Check out Jimmy Kimmel’s entire explanation above.

The 89th Annual Academy Awards was probably the most talked about event of the year so far (besides Remy Ma vs. Nicki Minaj). The American people gathered around their televisions, phones and computers to escape some of the intense drama happening in our nation. People watched the Oscars this year, following last year's #OscarsSoWhite controversy, in hopes to experience something new, something groundbreaking and something profound. With all of the internal changes the Academy has made (including <span class="s1"><span class="s2">inviting a record number of new participants and </span>extending offers to 683 film industry professionals from 59 countries. Forty-six percent of invitees were female, while 41 percent were people of color) it's slowly but surely starting to reflect in the big show.</span> Check out some of the ways the 2017 Academy Awards made history. ,

