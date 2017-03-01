Report: Mariah Carey Will Be Dropped From Her Record Label

Mariah Carey is in hot water with her record label.

According to Roger Friedman of Showbiz 411, Epic Records is very unhappy with MC because her recent single “I Don’t” was a total failure. Friedman revealed that the was a total surprise to Epic since Mariah’s team sent it with no forewarning that it was coming. The label hadn’t heard the song at all before they were told to just put it out, and when they did, it flopped.

Sources say that the label’s chief, L.A. Reid, is considering dropping Mariah from the label. Neither of her singles, including “Infinity,” sold well and both failed to get any radio play. There is reportedly no work being done toward an album, and no conversations are taking place between Epic and Carey’s team. As for why there’s such a major communication issue between MC’s camp and her label, Carey’s friends and former employees felt that her manager Stella had cut the singer off from everyone. Reid is reportedly one of those people, with a source revealing, “He can’t reach her. That’s really bad.”

Along with a string of failed songs, Mariah Carey caught major flack for her failed New Year’s Eve performance Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest. The singer has yet to comment on the claims.