Boosie Badazz Calls Out ‘Fake B**ches’ Over The Nicki Minaj And Remy Ma Feud

The artist, formerly known as Lil Boosie, took to Instagram to address what some are calling the rap beef of the century. In the lengthy post, the Louisiana rapper made it a point to not choose sides in the female emcee battle, but says fans of the duel are “fake” for their sudden hostility toward Nicki Minaj.

He wrote, “When did ya’ll b***hes start hating Nicki so bad? Ya’ll the same b*tches who was just Nicki crazy knowing all her punch lines, saying she harder than all male rappers, dressing like her, etc. Everywhere I would go, I would hear nobody ain’t f*cking with Nicki, now most the same h**s told me they have completely turned on the girl.”

Boosie ended the lengthy post saying that people are fake and his message will “make u think like dam I am a fake b***h?”

