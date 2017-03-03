News & Gossip
Lil’ Kim Tries To Connect With The Notorious B.I.G On ‘Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry’

The queen is missing the king and attempts to reach out.

21 hours ago

Staff
Little Kim, The Notorious B.I.G., and Sean 'Puffy' Combs

Source: Mitchell Gerber / Getty


Lil’ Kim is trying to channel the late great Notorious B.I.G on this season of Hollywood Medium. E! released the trailer for the forthcoming season and it’s jam packed with a-list celebs who are seeking to reunite with a loved one who has passed on.

Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Lil’ Kim and Bobby Brown are just some of the stars who sit down with Tyler Henry in the season trailer. The teaser gets really interesting when Lil’ Kim brings Biggie’s jacket to her reading.

Tyler tells Bobby he can see a woman holding her child, which brings tears to Bobby’s eyes.

Watch the trailer, below:


