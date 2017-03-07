Safaree Samuels Has Some More Shade For Nicki Minaj

Coming off a recent appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Nick Minaj’s ex-boyfriend, Safaree Samuels, seems to have more to say about his ex.

In a Twitter post, the rapper said, “It’s crazy you can devote your life to help build some1 then after the fact that same person tries to block everything you do…#life”

It's crazy you can devote your life to help build some1 then after the fact that same person tries to block everything you do… #life — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) March 7, 2017

In his interview with Wendy Williams, Samuels insisted that he played a huge part in Nicki Minaj’s success. When talking about Minaj’s third studio album The Pinkprint, Samuels said, “Whether people know or not, I was apart of the whole creating process up until the last month and a half of it.” Williams and Samuels even discussed how he was the one who introduced Minaj to Meek Mill. You can check out the full interview below.



Samuels still assures the audience that “it was a collaborative effort” between Minaj and him. However, devoting ones life to an artist seems like a lot more than mere collaboration.

Nicki Minaj has yet to respond to Samuel’s testimony. One can hope the rapper will address everything from Remy Ma to Samuels in a world-stopping track. Unfortunately, many fans have been hoping for over a week. It seems we’ll have to continue to wait and watch what happens.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: