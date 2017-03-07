Kodak Black Is Doing Good Deeds From Jail

Kodak Black is the true definition of a Gemini — one day he’s getting arrested, the next day he’s singing gospel and trying to save the world.

The rapper was recently put behind bars again last month for violating his probation, but he still managed to find a way to dish out some good energy. Kodak took to Twitter (even though he’s in jail) to share with his followers that he helped out two other guys, who were in similar situations as him, by posting their bail.

He started out with some words of wisdom for his fans, tweeting:

In Prosperity Our Friends Know Us .. But In Adversity We Know Our Friends .. — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) March 7, 2017

He continued:

I Just Bonded Out 2 People From Pompano While I Im here … I'm Just Trying To Send Some Good Energy Out There In The Universe …#1k — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) March 7, 2017

The Devil Played Me .. But God Saved Me .. — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) March 7, 2017

Despite being arrested, missing out on show money and fighting for custody of his son, Kodak still found the time to be a savior to someone else. He’s scheduled to appear in court on March 10.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: