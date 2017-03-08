Nicki Minaj and Aretha Franklin Officially Have This In Common…

Nicki Minaj is setting the record straight and not in a diss track, but on the Billboard Hot 100 charts . With the debut of her song “Make Love” with Gucci Mane at No. 78, Minaj ties with Aretha Franklin in the most appearances by a female artist on the Hot 100 charts. Franklin and Minaj have had 73 career entries on the coveted chart.

A lot of Minaj’s entries are because of collaborative efforts. She is credited as the lead artist on 29 of her entries, while she is featured on 44. Franklin takes the lead on all 73 of her entries. Minaj and Franklin are closely followed by Taylor Swift who’s had 70 appearances on the Hot 100 chart. You can see the full list of women who’ve frequented the chart, below.

73, Aretha Franklin

73, Nicki Minaj

70, Taylor Swift

58, Rihanna

57, Madonna

56, Dionne Warwick

54, Beyonce

53, Connie Francis

48, Mariah Carey

48, Brenda Lee

43, Miley Cyrus

41, Barbra Streisand

40, Mary J. Blige

40, Janet Jackson

40, Diana Ross

Minaj has yet to have a number one single, with her highest song being “Anaconda” peaking at number two. However, her entry into the charts came early in her career with her feature on Lil Wayne’s No. 44-peaking track “Knockout,” which was in February 2010. Minaj’s first song as a lead artist that charted was “Your Love,” which peaked at No. 14 in August 2010.

Minaj has a long way to go to have the all-time most charting songs. Her competitors include Young Money family Lil Wayne (with 133 charted songs) and Drake (with 132 charted songs). The cast of Fox’s Glee leads with the amount of charted Hot 100 titles (a whopping 207 entries).

Minaj is still barely ten years into her career, so time will tell if she continues to make history. Until then, the rapper is celebrating her victory on Instagram.

#MakeLove w/Gucci Mane debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 this week, causing me to tie Aretha's record for The Most Hot 100 entries of ALL WOMEN IN THE WORLD. Thanks to you guys for your support (as always). Loveeeeeeee u 💕🎀🦄 #InternationalWomensDay A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 8, 2017 at 8:53am PST

Congrats to the game changing artist!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: