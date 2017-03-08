Kelly Rowland Accidentally Liked A Negative Comment About Ciara’s Maternity Photos

Ciara and Russell Wilson set the Internet on fire, yesterday, with their intimate Harper’s Bazaar maternity photos that left some fans in their feelings. Criticism of the photos range from the couple being inappropriately nude, to Russell having no face and in the picture with baby Future in the first place.
While the internet is known to overreact on things, it came as a shocker when Kelly Rowland, Ciara’s friend and supporter, liked a negative caption under an Instagram user’s photo of Ci Ci and Russell.
As expected, Kelly took to Instagram to clarify she mistakenly “liked” the comment and loves the Wilsons.
This pic of my dear friend and her beautiful family makes my heart smile, I can't believe how anyone would actually think I would "like" a negative comment about a woman I look at as a great Mom, awesome wife, and A sweetheart of a friend! Accidents do happen, and this new "❤/like feature is WHACK. #findanewstory #ILOVETHEWILSONS
