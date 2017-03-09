Honoring The Notorious B.I.G. 20 Years Later

On this day in 1997, Biggie Smalls lost his life at 24 years old after being shot four times in a Los Angeles drive-by. Today, twenty years later, hip-hop fans all over the world are still mourning his death and celebrating his legacy — B.I.G was one of the greatest rappers of all time, possibly the greatest ever.

To do our part in remembering the legend, Global Grind dedicated some much-needed time to highlighting Biggie’s best bars. He was the gangster who rapped “Sticks and stones break bones, but the gat’ll kill you quicker/Especially when I’m drunk off the liquor” on his 1994 Ready To Die cut “Machine Gun Funk.” But he was also the lovable big guy who called himself “Black and ugly as ever,” a moment in rap history Biggie fans will never forget.

Take a trip down memory lane in the gallery below, courtesy of contributing writer Calvin Stoval. We’ll be missin’ you, B.I.G.