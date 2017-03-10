What Was She Thinking? Khloé Introduced Tristan To Lamar And It Didn’t End Well

It appears Khloé Kardashian expected too much from her new boo, Tristan Thompson, and her ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

According to Radar Online, Kardashian arranged a meet between Odom, a 37-year-old retired basketball player, and Thompson, a 25-year-old basketball player for the Cleveland Cavaliers. As someone who wanted to stay on good terms with her ex-husband, Kardashian thought a meet-up between Odom, Thompson, and herself would set things off to a good start.

She thought wrong.

According to a source, Odom showed up to the function with a “couple of his buddies” and had some hostile remarks for Thompson. When Thompson defended himself, the situation soon escalated to the point where Odom’s friends had to pull him and Thompson apart. The source stated, “Khloé now realizes they can’t be in the same room ever again.”

Odom was just on The Doctors show confessing that he wanted his ex-wife back. But I guess Kardashian and Thompson missed that episode. Check out a clip below.



Well here’s to wishful thinking!

