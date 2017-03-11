Jeff Sessions Takes Aim At Obama Again With Plans To Axe 46 U.S. Lawyers

The Justice Department said Friday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions wants resignations from 46 U.S. lawyers nominated by former president Barack Obama, reports USA Today.

Many of the federal prosecutors who were nominated by former president Barack Obama have already left their positions, but the nearly four dozen who stayed on in the first weeks of the Trump administration have been asked to leave “in order to ensure a uniform transition,” Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said.

“Until the new U.S. attorneys are confirmed, the dedicated career prosecutors in our U.S. attorney’s offices will continue the great work of the department in investigating, prosecuting and deterring the most violent offenders,” she said in a statement.

…Sessions took perhaps a veiled swipe at their work in a memo earlier this week, saying that prosecutions for violent crime have been on the decline even as the number of murders has gone up. The demand for resignations seems a way to ensure he will have a team of new federal prosecutors more likely to share his agenda.

The resignation move allowed by President Donald Trump is unusual with Obama and former president George W. Bush having spaced out departures of politically appointed lawyers during several months, reports Los Angeles Times.

SOURCE: USA Today, Los Angeles Times

