Muhammad Ali Jr. Says He Was Questioned At An Airport For The Second Time

Muhammed Ali Jr can’t seem to catch a break during his travels.

The son of the late great boxing legend was first detained and questioned by immigration officials at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in early February. According to the Associated Press, Ali was confronted by TSA yet again while trying to get a flight home to Florida from Washington, D.C. Reports say he was ordered to speak to Department of Homeland Security officials by phone, and had to show his passport and driver’s license before he was permitted to board the flight. Ironically, Ali Jr., Ali Jr.’s mother, Khalilah Camacho Ali and the family’s lawyer Chris Mancini all traveled to D.C. on Wednesday to speak with a congressional subcommittee regarding their detainment in Florida.

TSA, however, is singing another tune. In a statement issued to complex, TSA reps deny the fact that Ali and his family were detained, claiming the entire encounter only last 11 minutes.

“Upon arriving at the airline check-in counter, a call was made to confirm Mr. Ali’s identity with TSA officials. When Mr. Ali arrived at the checkpoint, his large jewelry alarmed the checkpoint scanner. He received a targeted pat-down in the area of his jewelry to clear the alarm and was cleared to catch his flight.”

The Alis have said they believe they were detained and questioned because of their Muslim faith and Arabic names. They have also spoken out, as many citizens have, about President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban.

SOURCE: Complex | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

