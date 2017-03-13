New Music
Here’s How PARTYNEXTDOOR Responded To Nicki Minaj And Ghostwriting Allegations

After dropping her official responses to both Remy Ma and ex-boyfriend Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj had one more person she needed to set straight over the weekend. He goes by the name of PARTYNEXTDOOR.

PND’s been at the center of more than one hip-hop and R&B melodrama, but his latest didn’t last long. It seems Party was caught “liking” tweets that implied he cowrote one of Nicki’s new tracks, “Regret In Your Tears,” and after the recent ghostwriting rumors, Nicki wasn’t about to let his misstep slide.

She tweeted:

It appears Party tweeted (and deleted) his response soon after, saying he hopes “she’s as cool” as he’s always imagined. The song PND refers to in the tweet, below, is Major Lazer’s track “Run Up,” which he and Nicki both appeared on earlier this year.

