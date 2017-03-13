Here’s How PARTYNEXTDOOR Responded To Nicki Minaj And Ghostwriting Allegations

PND’s been at the center of more than one hip-hop and R&B melodrama, but his latest didn’t last long. It seems Party was caught “liking” tweets that implied he cowrote one of Nicki’s new tracks, “Regret In Your Tears,” and after the recent ghostwriting rumors, Nicki wasn’t about to let his misstep slide.

She tweeted:

Party Next Door had NOTHING to do w/ #RegretInYourTears – nigga aint never heard that song a day in his life 😂. Bless y'all heart. 😩🤷🏽‍♀️ — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) March 11, 2017

Not sure why he was "liking" tweets. Maybe it was just "funny" to him. Maybe he was…"hacked". Lol. Either way. 🤷🏽‍♀️😂 – #DisTewMuch FOH 😂 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) March 11, 2017

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 he musta thought the caption said "work". Lol the internet gettin spooky, man. Like da nigga NEVER heard the song a DAY in his LIFE https://t.co/Pb0N5ZwyuS — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) March 11, 2017

It appears Party tweeted (and deleted) his response soon after, saying he hopes “she’s as cool” as he’s always imagined. The song PND refers to in the tweet, below, is Major Lazer’s track “Run Up,” which he and Nicki both appeared on earlier this year.

#partynextdoor on #nickiminaj (he deleted this tweet btw) A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on Mar 11, 2017 at 8:53am PST

