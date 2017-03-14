Evening Minute: Kellyanne Conway Suggests That Obama Spied On Trump Through A Microwave

While the White House and no one in it has any proof to back up Trump’s accusations that formerhad his phones wiretapped during the 2016 Presidential election, that doesn’t stop them from making things up.

This time around it was Trump’s aide Kellyanne Conway who decided to insinuate that Obama could have listened in on Trump’s conversations through a recorder in a microwave. Yes, you read that right.

In a recent interview with New Jersey’s The Record newspaper, she noted the recent WikiLeaks release of over 8,000 CIA documents that revealed the slick ways that the government agency spies on people.

“What I can say is there are many ways to surveil each other now, unfortunately,” including “microwaves that turn into cameras, etc,” Conway said on Sunday. “So we know that that is just a fact of modern life.”

According to The Guardian, Conway dialed back her comments telling Good Morning America that she “wasn’t making a suggestion about Trump Tower,” but was merely answering a question about surveillance “generally” outside of her boss’ current controversy. She also admitted that she actually didn’t have any proof that Obama ever spied on Trump.

Of course folks on Twitter clowned her and her conspiracy theories all day long:

Seriously, Kellyanne Conway is a pathological liar and completely insane. #kellyanneMicrowave pic.twitter.com/wXqFHuJf17 — Aidan Crowley (@Coolman77776) March 13, 2017

#KellyanneConway She's baaack! Cover up your microwaves people. Buy tin foil now before it becomes scarce! The shelves are emptying quickly! pic.twitter.com/igYStU9uJ0 — Catherine McCade (@midUSAmom) March 13, 2017

Me to Microwave: Hey, you've been my cook for a long time so I hate to ask, but #KellyanneConway said you are a government spy? Microwave: pic.twitter.com/w6B0ftQHQB — Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) March 13, 2017

Adding to the nonsense, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters on Monday that when #45 tweeted the word “wiretapping” he really didn’t mean wiretapping,” CNN reported.

“I think there’s no question that the Obama administration, that there were actions about surveillance and other activities that occurred in the 2016 election,” Spicer said. “The President used the word wiretaps in quotes to mean, broadly, surveillance and other activities.”

Seriously though? No credibility.

CBO Report: By 2018, 14 Million Less People Will Have Insurance Under GOP Healthcare Bill

The Republicans replacement for Obamacare is going to leave millions of vulnerable Americans without health care, a recent report found.

According to a report conducted by the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO), 24 million more Americans would be uninsured by 2026 under the House Republican health care bill, including 14 million by 2018, CNN wrote. The CBO also found that when factoring in Medicaid, a whopping 52 million people would be uninsured by 2026 under the GOP plan, compared to 28 million under the Affordable Care Act.

In terms of premiums, they are expected to go up 20 percent in 2018 and 2019, but after that, they would decrease. And by the year 2026, average premiums would be roughly 10 percent lower than under the current system, CNN noted. But it’s the elderly that will suffer the most: A 64-year-old making $26,500 would pay $1,700 for coverage in 2026 under Obamacare, but under Paul Ryan’s plan, their yearly health care bill would be a whopping $14,600.

Dems had plenty to say about the report’s findings and the danger of the proposed Republican legislation.

“I think that throwing 24 million Americans off of health insurance, raising premiums for older low-income Americans, while giving $285 billion in tax breaks to the top 2 percent is a disgusting and immoral proposal,” Sen. Bernie Sanders told reporters on Monday.

“Thousands of Americans will die if this legislation is passed and we have to do everything that we can to see that is defeated,” he added.

Naturally, the White House downplayed the group’s findings.

“We disagree strenuously with the report that was put out,” Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said Monday outside the White House.

He added: “I firmly believe that nobody will be worse off financially in the process that we’re going through, understanding that they’ll have choices that they can select the kind of coverage that they want for themselves and for their family, not the government forces them to buy.”

Just Disrespectful! “Drunk Lives Matter” St. Patrick’s Day T-Shirts Sold Online

This St. Patrick's Day "Drunk Lives Matter" T-shirt is probably the worst way to celebrate https://t.co/nfkHamq1wV pic.twitter.com/pKCcIjYBxc — Mic (@mic) March 13, 2017

Not sure who raised the people who created this mess, but folks over at PubCrawls.com are selling a St. Patrick’s Day t-shirt that mimics and disrespects the Black Lives Matter movement. Their version boasts the phrase “Drunk Lives Matter” using the same font used in other BML shirts.

According to Mic, the offensive shirt that costs $19.95, probably aren’t brainchild: There are similar “Drunk Lives Matter” shirts available on , Spencer’s and several other apparel websites. Yet in the end, for people of color it’s already scary enough to see masses of drunk white people roaming around town, but to see them intoxicated and making fun of a movement whose goal is to save our very lives? Well, that’s damn near terrifying.

FYI: St. Patrick’s Day is this Friday, March 17. Be careful folks.

