Fetty Wap Joins Forces With Control Sector To Launch New Clothing Line

Rapper Fetty Wap is the latest hip-hop artist to create a new clothing line. The “Trap Queen” artist is teaming up with streetwear brand Control Sector to create contemporary clothing with urban appeal to be launched through shoe store Footaction.

Fetty’s line will be called By Order Of which will consist of a two collections; one contributed to Fetty’s love of dirt bikes and the other contributed to his favorite types of streetwear, such as red, black and white combination prints along with camouflage fabrics.

Fetty’s collaboration with Control Sector should come as no surprise, as they are well known for their contemporary urban brand and have been on the scene since 2013. Their fashions have been featured at global and national events such as Mercedes Benz Fashion Week and the popular tv show America’s Next Top Model.

By Order Of will be available exclusively at Footaction later this month.

Keep up with the latest developments here.

