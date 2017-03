Apparently what you won’t do is call ATL Housewife Porsha’s ex husband Kordell gay…

remember the “delivert” guy…well he tried it…claiming Kordell was gay! But Kordell was not about that life…and was quick to hit him with a defamation of character lawsuit! And it seems the judge agreed cuz Kordell was awarded $3M in the lawsuit! I’m sure it was just about the principle cuz I’m pretty sure “delivert” ain’t got no $3M!!!

.

