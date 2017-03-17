EXCLUSIVE: Comedian J.J. Williamson Brings The Jokes & A Michael Jackson Impersonation To WTLC! [VIDEO]

In a very short time, comedian J.J Williamson has already worked with comedy giants like Chris Trucker, D.L. Hughley and Cedric The Entertainer and before hitting the stage in downtown Indy with other great comedians like Lavell Crawford and Corey Holcomb, Williamson stopped by WTLC to chat with Jerry Wade as they talked about his journey and more.

He even had a fun moment where, he put on a quick Michael Jackson impersonation. See the video above.

Watch J.J Williamson’s full interview below.

