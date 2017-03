Have you noticed after Remy Ma dropped “shETHER” talking about Nicki Minaj booty that Nicki been dropping all the twerking/whining videos like this one…

– Or this one –

She’s also been dropping facts… like:

Side 2 Side with Ariana Grande is now certified double platinum

The Pinkprint holds the title as longest charting female rap album in the history of Billboard

And, that she has 76 Billboard Hot 100 entries surpassing Aretha Franklin

Also On 93.9 WKYS: