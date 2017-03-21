Entertainment
Watch Nicki Minaj Celebrate A Career Milestone With A Twerk Session

Breaking records one booty pop at a time.

Staff
Red carpet celebrity Arrivals for TIDAL X: 1015 concert

Nicki Minaj is breaking all kinds of records these days and she isn’t afraid to twerk about it.

The rapper set a new record for most Hot 100 hits by a female artist Monday after three of her new songs (“No Frauds,” “Regret in Your Tears” and “Changed It”) all landed on the Billboard chart, giving her a total of 76 Hot 100 entries, breaking the record of 73 she previously held with Aretha Franklin.

In honor of accomplishing a new feat, Minaj took to Instagram to share her impromptu, backstage twerk session. She captioned the risque video, “When u find out u just became the only woman in the history of billboard to have 76 Hot 100 billboard entries.”

 

Who said her booty dropped? Congrats Nicki on making history!

