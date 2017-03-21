Watch Nicki Minaj Celebrate A Career Milestone With A Twerk Session

Nicki Minaj is breaking all kinds of records these days and she isn’t afraid to twerk about it.
The rapper set a new record for most Hot 100 hits by a female artist Monday after three of her new songs (“No Frauds,” “Regret in Your Tears” and “Changed It”) all landed on the Billboard chart, giving her a total of 76 Hot 100 entries, breaking the record of 73 she previously held with Aretha Franklin.
In honor of accomplishing a new feat, Minaj took to Instagram to share her impromptu, backstage twerk session. She captioned the risque video, “When u find out u just became the only woman in the history of billboard to have 76 Hot 100 billboard entries.”
Who said her booty dropped? Congrats Nicki on making history!
Nicki Minaj Proves Her Booty Did Not Drop
9 photos Launch gallery
Nicki Minaj Proves Her Booty Did Not Drop
1. Nicki dropped down low to show off her top-notch booty.Source:Instagram 1 of 9
2. Nicki and Drake lean in for a photo.Source:Instagram 2 of 9
3. Here she shows off her super sexy 'fit and beautiful smile.Source:Instagram 3 of 9
4. Her weave nearly swept the floor.Source:Instagram 4 of 9
5. Nicki flicks it up with Odell Beckham, Jr.Source:Instagram 5 of 9
6. The Barbie gives us life in pink latex.Source:Instagram 6 of 9
7. She also posed with NFL player Von Miller.Source:Instagram 7 of 9
8. The rapper takes another quick flick with Odell Beckham, Jr.Source:Instagram 8 of 9
9. Nicki poses with a #VMan cover story at her hotel.Source:Instagram 9 of 9
comments – Add Yours