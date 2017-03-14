‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 6: An Explosion Rocks Bronzeville

In the sixth episode of Bronzeville, tragedy strikes Curtis Randolph (Laurence Fishburne) and all of Bronzeville when an explosion kills his wife. Curtis blames Frank Barnes, and vows to punish him, willing to tear apart all of Bronzeville, and ruin all he and his wife had worked to achieve in order to do so.

Randolph orders Jimmy Tillman (Larenz Tate) to take Lisa Copeland (Tika Sumpter) to the family’s secluded get out. The two tell stories of their childhood and talked about the ways their community can break “into the white world.”

Back in Bronzeville, Curtis interrogates Eddie about Frank Barnes, but the interrogation quickly turns to torture, proving that Curtis is willing to do anything for revenge.

Listen to the latest episode of Bronzeville, above, and click here to catch up on the last episode.

