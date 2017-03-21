Watch: Lil Wayne Had More Words For Birdman And Cash Money During His SXSW Performance

Just days after Rick Ross called out the Cash Money head honcho on his track “Idols Become Rivals,” Wayne is taking yet another shot at Birdman for trying to control his career and being disloyal. During his set at the 2017 SXSW music festival over the weekend, Weezy took a break from his performance to thank the fans for their support, all while addressing his beef with his former father figure.

He said to the crowd, “And all real, in all honesty I know y’all do know I am going through some bulls**t with my muthaf***in’ career and ni***s is trying to steal my career without letting me do or say a damn thing. But it’s moments like this that make that bulls**t this big to me, and I appreciate it. If you think that I am stressing or letting this sh*t get to me, please remember, there’s too much good p***y and too many great muthaf***in’ loyal fans to worry about bull***t-a** Birdman.”

Besides threatening people to put respeck on his name, Birdman has yet to officially speak out about Lil Wayne’s (or Rick Ross, DJ Khaled and many more) claims that he’s been underpaying his artists.

Check out the video above of Wayne addressing the drama.