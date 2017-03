Wyclef was driving down the road…fresh from leaving the studio…

And the cops pulled him over….yanked off his Haitian bandanna and put him in cuffs! All of this before they even asked him his name!!! Now I’m not sure if it was his passenger who filmed it…but the whole thing is on the gram! Apparently the LAPD mistook him for a guy that had just robbed a gas station! And now Clef is considering suing them!

