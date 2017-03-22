Creepy Or Cool? Drake Gets A New Tattoo In Honor Of His Love For Sade

When Drake loves, he loves really hard — even if the relationship is only a figment of his imagination.

We all discovered this about the 6 God back in 2012 when he got a tattoo on his back of Aaliyah‘s face after professing his love for the deceased star in every interview he could at the time. On Wednesday, a tattoo artist who goes by the Instagram name @Niki23gtr, took to the ‘gram to show off his latest work done on one of his most famous clients.

First, the famed artist posted a photo of Drake’s new “Drakkar Noir” cologne bottle inspired ink, which is located on the back of his shoulder.

Then, he posted the most surprising new tatt on the rapper’s body, of Sade’s face and her handwritten signature that reads, “With love, Sade.”

The rapper has even posted a couple of photos of himself with Sade, calling her one of the most important women in his life:

Two very important ladies in my life. 🌺 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Mar 20, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

Ladies love cool Drake.