Rolling Out Pays Homage To Black Queendom During Women’s History Month

Rolling Out Magazine is celebrating Women’s History Month and highlighting Tika Sumpter and other Black women including, Megan Good, Andra Day, Sanaa Lathan and more.
Tika Sumpter is representing for Black queendom with a cover that’s effortless. She’s posted with strong brows and clean makeup, highlighting her natural beauty. Photography was done by DeWayne Rogers and makeup was completed by Malika.
Tika is pictured in a three-fourths sleeve black turtleneck, looking over hr shoulder. Beautiful!
Beauties, what do you think of the shoot?
