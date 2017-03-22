Lifestyle
Rolling Out Pays Homage To Black Queendom During Women’s History Month

Hello Beautiful Official
Rolling Out Magazine is celebrating Women’s History Month and highlighting Tika Sumpter and other Black women including, Megan Good, Andra Day, Sanaa Lathan and more.

Tika Sumpter is representing for Black queendom with a cover that’s effortless. She’s posted with strong brows and clean makeup, highlighting her natural beauty. Photography was done by DeWayne Rogers and makeup was completed by Malika.

I heart @dewaynerogers photography. He's Dope and my fav.

A post shared by Tika Sumpter (@tikasumpter) on

Tika is pictured in a three-fourths sleeve black turtleneck, looking over hr shoulder. Beautiful!

Beauties, what do you think of the shoot?

<strong>Solange</strong> poses for feminist website and magazine, Bust. The singer and songwriter proclaims, <em>"I'm a proud, Black feminist."</em> Get into this stunning editorial and be inspired by Solange's style.

